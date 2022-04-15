Yoon Visits Southern Regions, Vows to Ease Regulations

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol will visit South Jeolla Province, South Gyeongsang Province, then Busan on day two and three of his three-day visit to the southern regions.The president-elect is expected to look into local issues and hear about the people's livelihoods.On Wednesday, Yoon visited Jeonju in North Jeolla Province where he stressed that people's livelihoods are the government's top priority and vowed to ease all regulations that are in the way of the locals’ prosperity.Yoon also promised progress on the Saemangeum land reclamation project, a long-sought goal of Jeolla Province, and pledged to build an investment banking network in Jeonju.In Gwangju, Yoon pledged government support for further development of the city as an AI powerhouse.Yoon's visit is viewed by some as a strategic move ahead of the June 1 local elections, but Yoon's team rejected the claim, saying it is part of efforts to fulfill his campaign pledges.