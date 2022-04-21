DP Pushes Ahead with Reform Bills Despite Protest from Opposition

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) is pushing ahead with reform bills that would strip the prosecution of its investigative authority despite protest from prosecutors and opposition parties.The DP plans to hold an agenda coordination committee on Thursday and a plenary session on Friday to pass the bills.Earlier on Thursday, floor leader Park Hong-keun requested National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug to convene a plenary session the next day.Lawmakers can deliberate on contentious bills at the standing committee level by forming an agenda coordination committee comprising six lawmakers. If four out of six lawmakers approve, the bill will automatically be introduced in a plenary session of the judiciary committee where the DP holds a majority.The coordination panel must be composed of three ruling and three opposition lawmakers. An independent, however, can be counted as an opposition member. This rule opens the door for Rep. Min Hyung-bae, who quit the DP on Wednesday, to be included on the panel, effectively giving the DP four votes to the People Power Party's(PPP) two.The PPP plans to block the bills with a filibuster if they are introduced at a full session of the Assembly.