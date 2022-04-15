'Next Sohee' Picked as Closing Film in Cannes’ Critics Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The 75th Cannes Film Festival's Critics' Week will feature South Korean film "Next Sohee" as its closing film, according to the movie's production company Twin Plus Partners.Directed by Jung July, “Next Sohee" is a gripping feminist crime film starring actress Bae Doo-na. It is Jung's first film in eight years since her 2014 picture "A Girl at My Door" which also starred Bae.The Cannes’ Critics Week, launched in 1962, is a sidebar program of the festival dedicated to the first and second films by directors.The Critics Week lineup usually features around ten films. Over the years, eleven South Korean titles were invited to this section including "Christmas in August," "Happy End" and "Coin Locker Girl.""Next Sohee" is the first to be selected as a closing film.Actress Bae Doo-na will also appear in another screening competing in Cannes, "Broker," directed by Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda. In both movies, she plays a detective.