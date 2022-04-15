Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

‘No Outdoor Mask Mandate Means No Penalties for Failure to Maintain Distance’

Written: 2022-04-21 15:44:11Updated: 2022-04-21 15:58:56

‘No Outdoor Mask Mandate Means No Penalties for Failure to Maintain Distance’

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has said that if it scraps an outdoor mask mandate, there will no longer be any legal penalties when taking off masks within two meters of others.

In an online briefing on Thursday, the Central Disease Control Headquarters said lifting the outdoor mask requirement implies the elimination of the distancing rule between people.

Currently, people not wearing a mask outdoors may face fines unless they are more than two meters away from others in their vicinity.

The headquarters noted that even if the outdoor mask mandate is lifted, masks will still be required indoors.

Authorities believe that doing away with indoor mask-wearing is premature due to crowded conditions on public transit and the use of air-conditioning in enclosed spaces in the summer.

The government said earlier that it will decide whether to lift mask-wearing outdoors after observing viral status for two weeks. A decision is expected towards the end of next week.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >