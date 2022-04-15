Politics Presidential Staff Nominations Likely to be Announced Sun.

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol is reportedly mulling over announcing his presidential aide appointments as early as this Sunday.



Yoon's chief of staff, Chang Je-won, told reporters Thursday, that the announcement will likely be made this Sunday, but the lists of candidates have yet to be approved by the president-elect.



Chang added that there is no need to rush the appointments of presidential staff as they will begin their work after Yoon's inauguration in May.



On reorganization of the presidential office, Chang said the incoming administration will reduce the number of chief offices from the current eight offices to less than six.



On a possible South Korea-U.S. summit presumed to be scheduled for May 20 or 21, Chang said negotiations are still underway but nothing has been fixed yet.