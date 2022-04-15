World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships Kick off in Goyang

Photo : YONHAP News

The 2022 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships, held in South Korea for the first time in 15 years, kicked off in Goyang city on Thursday morning.The four-day event held at the Korea International Exhibition Center is hosted by World Taekwondo(WT) and organized by the Korea Taekwondo Association and the city of Goyang.This year's event, its 12th edition, is the third championship hosted by South Korea and the first since 2007. The inaugural tournament in 2006 took place in Seoul, followed by Incheon the next year.The annual event turned into a biennial competition in 2014. The 2020 event in Denmark was canceled due to the pandemic, making Goyang 2022 the first event in four years since Taiwan 2018.Seven-hundred-sixty athletes from 63 countries are taking part this year. South Korea finished top in all eleven championships in the past.Korea is home of the traditional martial art of taekwondo. Poomsae refers to a series of movements for offensive and defensive techniques.