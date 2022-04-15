U.S. Envoy for N. Korea Meets Yoon’s Foreign Policy Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim has held a series of meetings with key officials in charge of president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s foreign policy.Kim, who is visiting South Korea, had a closed-door breakfast meeting on Thursday with Kim Sung-han, head of the presidential transition team’s foreign policy subcommittee.Kim Sung-han is considered to be a strong candidate for Yoon’s national security advisor.It appears that the two discussed the incoming South Korean government’s policy toward North Korea, amid speculation that Pyongyang may initiate additional provocations following its test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) in March.Later in the day, the U.S. envoy held a separate meeting with Unification Minister nominee Kwon Young-se.According to Kwon’s aide, the two officials exchanged views on security conditions on the Korean Peninsula and global politics as well as the incoming administration’s North Korea policy review and direction.During a meeting with Foreign Minister nominee Park Jin on Wednesday, Sung Kim said that the Biden administration has high expectations for close cooperation with the incoming Yoon government and will put top priority on bilateral cooperation given the grave security concerns on the Korean Peninsula.