Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

U.S. Envoy for N. Korea Meets Yoon’s Foreign Policy Officials

Written: 2022-04-21 19:00:20Updated: 2022-04-21 19:02:21

U.S. Envoy for N. Korea Meets Yoon’s Foreign Policy Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim has held a series of meetings with key officials in charge of president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s foreign policy.
 
Kim, who is visiting South Korea, had a closed-door breakfast meeting on Thursday with Kim Sung-han, head of the presidential transition team’s foreign policy subcommittee.

Kim Sung-han is considered to be a strong candidate for Yoon’s national security advisor. 
 
It appears that the two discussed the incoming South Korean government’s policy toward North Korea, amid speculation that Pyongyang may initiate additional provocations following its test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) in March.
 
Later in the day, the U.S. envoy held a separate meeting with Unification Minister nominee Kwon Young-se.
 
According to Kwon’s aide, the two officials exchanged views on security conditions on the Korean Peninsula and global politics as well as the incoming administration’s North Korea policy review and direction.
 
During a meeting with Foreign Minister nominee Park Jin on Wednesday, Sung Kim said that the Biden administration has high expectations for close cooperation with the incoming Yoon government and will put top priority on bilateral cooperation given the grave security concerns on the Korean Peninsula.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >