Foreign Ministry: Shanghai Lockdown has Limited Impact on Korea’s Supplies

Photo : YONHAP News

China’s continued lockdown in Shanghai has so far had limited impact on South Korea’s supply chains.An official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the assessment on Thursday. But he noted that shipments of some items including secondary batteries and petrochemicals have been delayed, causing disruptions in their entry to Korea.Although it may have a short term impact, the official projected that lockdowns in other regions such as the Jiangsu and Guangdong provinces may negatively affect supply chains in Korea.Some 50 percent of investments by South Korean businesses in China are reportedly concentrated in the two provinces adjacent to Shanghai.Shanghai has remained closed since March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.The official explained that South Korean diplomatic offices in China are communicating with local governments and Korean companies there to monitor the logistics network in the country.He said the foreign ministry is keeping relevant agencies up to date on the viral spread and lockdowns in China through a pan-governmental task force on key products vital to national economy and security.