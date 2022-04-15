Menu Content

Culture

Written: 2022-04-21 19:19:41Updated: 2022-04-21 19:23:42

BTS-themed Photo Exhibition, Pop-up Store in U.S. Draw Over 110,000 Visitors

Photo : YONHAP News

A photo exhibition and a large pop-up store featuring the theme of K-pop sensation BTS, timed with the global group's recent concerts in Las Vegas, drew more than 110-thousand visitors.
 
HYBE, the agency behind BTS, said on Thursday that 114-thousand flocked to the two events, arranged as part of “The City” project that aims to provide a playground for K-pop fans with the whole city as a backdrop during the group’s in-person concerts.
 
According to the agency, the number of visitors to the pop-up store and photo exhibition reached 70-thousand and 44-thousand, respectively. The combined number is more than two-point-five times that of visitors to this year’s Consumer Electronics Show(CES) that was held in Las Vegas in January.
 
During BTS’ four sold-out concerts on April 8, 9, 15 and 16, the entire city turned into a “BTS-themed park.” The iconic Bellagio Fountains presented a BTS-themed show, with water shows dancing to the septet’s signature songs such as “Butter” and “Dynamite.”
 
MGM Resorts International, a sponsor of the concerts, offered some 35-hundred BTS-themed rooms at its eleven hotels, while more than 10-thousand people visited a restaurant that served BTS members’ favorite Korean dishes as a course meal.
 
Starting with the seven-member act’s shows in Las Vegas, HYBE plans to expand “The City” project.
