US Urges S. Korea, Japan to Resolve History Issues in a Way that Promotes Healing, Reconciliation

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that South Korea and Japan need to resolve historical issues in a way that promotes healing and reconciliation.Department spokesperson Ned Price made the remarks during a press briefing when asked to comment on remarks by South Korea's foreign minister nominee Park Jin.Park said the incoming Yoon Suk Yeol government will continue to recognize the 2015 agreement between Seoul and Tokyo on the issue of Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery as an official agreement.Price said that he was aware of Park's remarks and the U.S. has long encouraged South Korea and Japan to work together toward closure and understanding.The spokesperson added that even while the two nations were addressing sensitive historical issues, the U.S. was working toward opportunities to advance common regional and international priorities.Regarding the North Korean nuclear issue, Price said that Washington remains prepared to engage with Pyongyang in good faith to make progress toward the goal of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, but the North remains unresponsive to U.S. overtures for dialogue.