EU Imposes More Sanctions for Involvement in Financing N. Korean Nuke Program

The European Union(EU) has imposed sanctions on eight individuals and four entities for their alleged involvement in financing North Korea's nuclear program.The Council of the EU said in a press release on Thursday that it added these individuals and entities to the list of those subject to restrictive measures, including a travel ban and an asset freeze.The Council said it made the move in consideration of the North's continued ballistic missile activities in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.The new list includes individuals who have held ranking positions in institutions involved in the development of the missile program.It also includes individuals and entities that have allegedly engaged in sanctions evasion activities that could generate funds for the North's illegal weapons program.The EU said it imposed the new sanctions to block the leak of parts, funds and knowledge that may be used to support the North's illegal weapons program, noting that North Korea conducted at least 12 missile launches from January 5 to March 24.With the addition, the EU has sanctioned 65 people and 13 entities over links to North Korea.