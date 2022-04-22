Top Office Confirms Moon's Exchange of Letters with N. Korean Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has confirmed an exchange of letters between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee made the confirmation on Friday in a message to reporters, saying that the top office will hold a related briefing on Friday morning.Earlier on Friday, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim received a letter from Moon on Wednesday and sent a reply the next day.The KCNA said in the letter, President Moon mentioned how the two leaders joined hands to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula and cooperation in inter-Korean relations.Moon reportedly expressed his wish that, even after his retirement, inter-Korean declarations will pave the way for the reunification of the two Koreas.The KCNA said Kim highly praised Moon for the hard work and suffering he endured for the great cause of the nation until the last moment of his term.