New COVID-19 Cases Remain Below 100,000 for Second Day

Daily COVID-19 cases stayed below 100-thousand for a second day with the continued slowdown of the omicron wave.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday that 81-thousand-58 infections were reported during the previous day, including 15 from overseas. The total caseload came to 16 million-755-thousand-55.It marks the first time in ten weeks since February 11 that Friday tallies fell below 100-thousand.The figure dropped by over 44-thousand from a week ago and 124-thousand from two weeks ago.The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care is down 13 to 833, remaining in the 800s for the sixth consecutive day.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide fell below 40 percent to 38-point-one percent.Thursday saw 206 deaths from the virus, up 59 from a day ago. The death toll rose to 21-thousand-873, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.About 550-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.