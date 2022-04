Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to temporarily allow in-person visits at nursing homes from next Saturday.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced the decision on Friday while chairing a government meeting on COVID-19 responses in Seoul.The prime minister said the government decided to permit in-person visits at nursing homes and geriatric institutions from April 30 to May 22 as the viral spread continues to subside.Kim asked quarantine authorities to make thorough preparations to ensure in-person visits will proceed while adhering to careful and strict quarantine measures.Starting Monday, the government will also allow food consumption at multi-use indoor facilities, including movie theaters, religious and sport facilities, as well as public transportation like intercity trains and express buses.