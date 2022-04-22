S. Korean Military Succeeds in Consecutively Test-Firing SLBMs

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has succeeded in consecutively test-firing submarine-launched ballistic missiles(SLBM).The defense ministry disclosed on Thursday that it launched two SLBMs on Monday from the Dosan Ahn Changho-class submarine, which is the Navy’s first three-thousand-ton sub developed at home capable of carrying SLBMs.The missiles were launched 20 seconds apart and traveled more than 400 kilometers before hitting their targets in the Yellow Sea.The latest launch came seven months after the military successfully conducted an underwater ejection test, the final stage of SLBM development.The defense ministry said the latest success will contribute to developing the nation’s defense capabilities and vowed to continue efforts to advance the nation’s cutting-edge, high-power military capacity.