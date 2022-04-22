Pres. Moon Stresses Dialogue to Resolve Confrontation in Letter to N. Korean Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South and North Korea have exchanged letters with less than a month left in President Moon Jae-in's tenure. Moon stressed dialogue over confrontation while North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said it is possible to advance inter-Korean ties.According to the presidential office on Friday, Moon wrote in the letter sent on Wednesday that he remembers the past five years of South-North relations as a mix of regret and emotion-filled moments.He said progress in inter-Korean dialogue was not as expansive as he had wished, but added that he is certain that he and Kim took the first step to change the fate of the Korean Peninsula.Moon called for overcoming the times of confrontation with dialogue and expressed hope for Pyongyang to swiftly resume talks with Washington.Moon said the task of pursuing talks is now up to the incoming government. He hoped Kim will commit to further discussions with the South to undertake a higher cause of establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.Kim replied on Thursday that while inter-Korean relations have not developed as much as they had desired, the two sides issued historical agreements and declarations. He said relations will improve if the South and North work tirelessly together.