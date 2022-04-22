Foreign Ministry Strongly Protests Japan's Dokdo Claims in Annual Paper

Photo : YONHAP News

The government strongly protested Japan's latest ownership claim over South Korea's easternmost Dokdo islets in its annual diplomatic paper.In a statement on Friday, foreign ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam urged Tokyo to immediately withdraw the false claims, as the islets are South Korean territory historically, geographically and by international law.The spokesperson said the government will respond assertively to any form of Japanese provocation regarding Dokdo, urging the neighboring country to realize that its actions are detrimental to the establishment of future-oriented bilateral ties.The director general of the ministry's Asia and Pacific affairs department also summoned the deputy chief from the Japanese Embassy to lodge a formal complaint.In its first Diplomatic Bluebook under the Fumio Kishida administration, Tokyo repeated its previous assertion that Dokdo belongs to the country.