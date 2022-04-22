Around 41,000 People Invited to Yoon's Inauguration Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

The committee tasked with preparing for President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's inauguration ceremony in front of the National Assembly has announced that it will invite around 41-thousand people to the May 10 event.According to the committee on Friday, the crowd size was expanded from the previously planned ten-thousand after the government lifted most social distancing regulations. All attendees, however, will be required to wear masks.Outgoing President Moon Jae-in is expected to attend the ceremony before moving into his new residence in the southeastern city of Yangsan. Former President Park Geun-hye as well as former First Ladies Kim Yoon-ok and Kwon Yang-sook will also be invited.Attendance by the general public will be decided on Monday in a drawing of applications submitted earlier this month.When the clock strikes 12:00 a.m. on May 10, a bell-ringing ceremony will be held at Seoul's Bosingak pavilion to declare the start of Yoon's five-year term in office. Yoon will attend the inauguration set for 11:00 a.m. after paying his respects at Seoul National Cemetery.