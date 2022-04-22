Archers to Compete in This Year's Asian Games Selected

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Archery Association has selected the athletes to compete in the recurve competition at this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.In the second round of the national team member selection which ended Thursday, Lee Ga-hyeon scored the highest among the women. The four-person team composed of Lee and Kang Chae-young, An San and Choi Mi-sun have earned a ticket to Hangzhou.The Asian Games will be the first international tournament for Lee. Kang and An San grabbed a team event gold in last year's Tokyo Olympics while Choi won gold in the 2016 Rio Games.On the men's side, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Kim Woo-jin came out on top in the national team selection. Kim Je-deok, Oh Jin-hyek and Lee Woo-seok, finishing second to fourth, will also compete in the Asian Games.The trio of the two Kims and Oh clinched team gold medals in Tokyo as well as at the World Archery Championships.