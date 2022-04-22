Sex Slavery Victim Visits Transition Team Urging Resolution of Wartime Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

An elderly victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery has visited the presidential transition committee to appeal for efforts to resolve the long standing wartime issue.Lee Yong-soo and members of a civic committee pushing to bring the issue to the International Court of Justice paid a visit to the transition team's office in downtown Seoul on Thursday. After a 30 minute wait, they were able to meet with officials there.Lee delivered a letter containing requests that the sexual slavery issue be referred to the UN Committee against Torture and asked that she be allowed to accompany President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's policy delegation to Japan.She argued that a resolution to the issue is imperative in light of the pardon granted to former President Park Geun-hye, whose government reached the controversial 2015 deal with Japan, with Lee asserting that the hasty agreement caused great pain to the surviving victims.Lee and others also sought to meet with Deputy National Assembly Speaker Chung Jin-suk who is heading the policy delegation to Japan, but a meeting was not successful due to scheduling conflicts.While campaigning last September, President-elect Yoon met with Lee in Daegu, and when asked whether he would find a solution to the sexual slavery issue, Yoon promised to compel Japan to apologize by any means necessary.