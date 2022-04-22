BTS' 'Boy With Luv' Music Video Surpasses 1.5 Bln YouTube Views

Photo : YONHAP News

The music video for K-pop boy band BTS' 2019 hit song "Boy With Luv" has become the group's first video to surpass one-point-five billion views on YouTube.According to their management agency Big Hit Music on Friday, views for the video hit the one-point-five-billion mark at around 4:43 p.m., Korea time, on Thursday.This is the first time a music video by the seven-member group has reached one-point-five billion views, with this latest milestone coming just five months after views exceeded one-point-four billion last November.Including "Boy With Luv," the group has a total of 36 music videos that have garnered more than 100 million views.The track, featuring American singer-songwriter Halsey, was released in April 2019 as part of the band's sixth EP "Map of the Soul: Persona." It featured on the Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart for eight consecutive weeks.Having attracted more than 620-thousand people online and offline to its latest concert series based in Las Vegas, BTS is expected to release their next album on June 10.