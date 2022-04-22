Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

BTS' 'Boy With Luv' Music Video Surpasses 1.5 Bln YouTube Views

Written: 2022-04-22 15:42:24Updated: 2022-04-22 15:42:52

BTS' 'Boy With Luv' Music Video Surpasses 1.5 Bln YouTube Views

Photo : YONHAP News

The music video for K-pop boy band BTS' 2019 hit song "Boy With Luv" has become the group's first video to surpass one-point-five billion views on YouTube.

According to their management agency Big Hit Music on Friday, views for the video hit the one-point-five-billion mark at around 4:43 p.m., Korea time, on Thursday.

This is the first time a music video by the seven-member group has reached one-point-five billion views, with this latest milestone coming just five months after views exceeded one-point-four billion last November.

Including "Boy With Luv," the group has a total of 36 music videos that have garnered more than 100 million views.

The track, featuring American singer-songwriter Halsey, was released in April 2019 as part of the band's sixth EP "Map of the Soul: Persona." It featured on the Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart for eight consecutive weeks.

Having attracted more than 620-thousand people online and offline to its latest concert series based in Las Vegas, BTS is expected to release their next album on June 10.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >