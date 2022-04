Photo : YONHAP News

The military will partially resume field training for the country's reserve forces in June after a two-year suspension, in accordance with the government’s move to lift most social distancing regulations.According to the defense ministry on Friday, the combined field and virtual training for two-point-75 million reserve forces will restart on June 2, with each training bloc lasting eight hours.The duration is much shorter than the maximum of three days of annual training prior to the pandemic.All those taking part in training will be subject to a rapid antigen test. If they test positive, their training will be deferred to a later date.