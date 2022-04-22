Chief Prosecutor, Deputies Hand in Resignation in Protest of Reform Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Kim O-su has tendered his resignation for the second time in less than a week after rival parties agreed to accept a proposal by the parliamentary speaker that mediates revisions to contentious bills stripping the prosecution's investigative power.Deputy Prosecutor General Park Sung-jin and the heads of all six high prosecutors' offices nationwide have also offered to step down.Kim made the announcement through his spokesperson's office on Friday that he will resign to take responsibility for the turn of events.He previously handed in his resignation on Sunday which President Moon Jae-in turned down. After holding talks with Moon, Kim agreed to remain in office and exert efforts toward persuading lawmakers.On Thursday, the top prosecutor also met with National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, proposing self-reform plans and expressing support the enactment enact a special law to ensure the prosecution's fairness and neutrality, but his suggestions were overlooked.Park on Friday brought forth an eight-point mediation plan that calls for separating the prosecution's indictment and investigation powers but tentatively keeping its right to investigate.