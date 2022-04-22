Firefighters Battling Wildfire in Yangyang on Eastern Coast

Photo : KBS News

Firefighters are trying to contain a wildfire that broke out in the eastern coastal area of Yangyang on Friday afternoon.According to authorities, the blaze spread from a village in Yangyang County in Gangwon Province at 1:32 p.m.The Korea Forestry Service mobilized nearly one-thousand firefighters and 16 helicopters to extinguish the rapidly spreading flames.Forestry authorities also issued a Level Two wildfire warning at 4:10 p.m. on concerns that winds of more than 18 meters per second may carry sparks to nearby houses.The agency issues a Level Two warning when it expects damages ranging between 30 to 100 hectares and at wind speeds between seven to eleven meters per second.Fire authorities said no casualties or property damage were reported.The county ordered local residents of two villages to evacuate.