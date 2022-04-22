US Nuke Envoy Leaves after S. Korea Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim has left for Indonesia after a five-day trip to South Korea.Kim wrapped up his trip on Friday with a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk at the foreign ministry building in Seoul. It was their second meeting during the visit.In their first face-to-face discussion since a session in Washington on April 4, the two sides reaffirmed close cooperation in response to North Korea's provocation.Seoul and Washington said that during the trip, the two sides shared concerns that the North will likely persist its actions that escalate tensions in the region.The two sides also agreed to sternly respond to the North's nuclear test or ICBM launches in violations of UN Security Council resolutions, based on their close coordination.Kim, however, reiterated that the U.S. holds no hostile intent against North Korea and that the door for diplomacy remains open.During the trip, the U.S. envoy met with President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's nominees for foreign minister and unification minister as well as other top security officials from Yoon's transition team.