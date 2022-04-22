Menu Content

Report: N. Korea May Focus on Tactical Smaller Nukes If Tests Resumes

Written: 2022-04-22 19:17:13Updated: 2022-04-22 19:25:19

Photo : YONHAP News

Analysts reportedly say that if North Korea resumes nuclear tests, it will likely focus on developing tactical nuclear weapons with smaller warheads. 

According to Reuters on Friday, South Korean and U.S. experts warned of an exponential risk if North Korea succeeds in miniaturizing its warheads.

North Korea is reportedly restoring one of the tunnels at its Punggye-ri nuclear test site, which was officially demolished in 2018. 

Tactical nuclear weapons are often smaller than other types of nuclear weapons and less destructive than the larger weapons. 

Ankit Panda of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace reportedly said that North Korea is likely to conduct a seventh nuclear test with a lower-yield. 

Retired South Korean army general Chun In-bum told Reuters that North Korea no longer needs to demonstrate that it has a nuclear warhead, so it may aim to show that it has a warhead compact enough to arm a relatively smaller missile.
