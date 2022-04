Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) held a session of its nationwide delegates on Friday and approved a merger with the minor opposition People's Party.The PPP put the merger to a vote in the session for an hour from 3:30 p.m., through an ARS polling system. The party said the proposal in its original form was approved in the vote.The move will increase PPP's seats to 113 from 110, and will be final when the party registers the union with the National Election Commission.The two parties earlier agreed to keep PPP as the name of the combined party.The three lawmakers currently belonging to the People's Party will now join the ranks of other PPP representatives.