New COVID-19 Cases Dip Below 80,000

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases have dipped below 80-thousand, remaining under 100-thousand for a third day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Saturday that 75-thousand-449 infections were reported throughout Friday, including 29 from overseas. The country's accumulated caseload is over 16-point-eight million.Compared to the same day last week, the daily tally is down by more than 30-thousand.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients fell 95 from the previous day to 738.Friday saw 151 deaths, raising the death toll to 22-thousand-24. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.On the vaccination front, over 64 percent of the population and over 89 percent of people 60 and older have received a third shot. One-point-six percent of the population, and just over five percent of those 60 and above, have received a fourth dose.With the daily caseload continuing a declining trend, starting Monday, food consumption will be allowed at movie theaters, indoor sports facilities and inside express buses and bullet trains.People can also visit their loved ones at nursing homes from April 30 for a tentative period of three weeks. But visitors and nursing home residents must check conditions set by authorities in order to hold face-to-face meetings, such as vaccination status.