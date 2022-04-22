Menu Content

Firefighters Put out Yangyang Wildfire in 12 Hours

Written: 2022-04-23 13:20:09Updated: 2022-04-23 13:34:03

Firefighters Put out Yangyang Wildfire in 12 Hours

Photo : YONHAP News

A wildfire that broke out in the eastern coastal area of Yangyang on Friday has been extinguished after 12 hours.

According to authorities, the blaze that started in Yangyang County in Gangwon Province early Friday afternoon was put out as of 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Some 18-hundred firefighters and 16 helicopters were mobilized to contain the flames. Nineteen residents of nearby villages also evacuated to community shelters. 

The fire destroyed around 810-thousand square meters of woodland, but no casualties or property damage were reported. 

Eight-hundred-60 personnel and 80 pieces of equipment including 24 choppers remain on site to monitor residual embers. A field inspection will also begin to determine the cause of fire.

A dry weather warning is in effect in the mountainous Gangwon regions Saturday morning, while advisories are issued for the rest of the province as well as Seoul, Gyeongsang and North Chungcheong provinces.

Gusty winds are also forecast. People are advised to take extra precautions against accidentally inciting wildfires.
