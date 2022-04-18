Menu Content

PPP Nominates Hong Joon-pyo as Daegu Mayor Candidate

Written: 2022-04-23 13:28:52Updated: 2022-04-23 16:43:02

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) has nominated former presidential contender Rep. Hong Joon-pyo as its candidate for the Daegu mayorship up for grabs in the June 1 local elections. 

In the Daegu party primary held Thursday and Friday, Hong secured 49-point-four percent of the votes, beating two rivals -- Kim Jae-won, a former three-term lawmaker, and Yoo Yeong-ha, a lawyer endorsed by former President Park Geun-hye.

The party also nominated Kim Jin-tae, a former two-term lawmaker, as its pick for the gubernatorial race of Gangwon Province.

Kim was previously excluded from the nomination contest but secured a chance at the primary after apologizing for controversial remarks he'd made about the 1980 Gwangju uprising.

Kim will face ruling Democratic Party(DP)'s candidate Lee Kwang-jae in the gubernatorial election.

The DP will decide on its key candidates around next week. In latest developments, the party reversed course and decided to hold a primary to choose its Seoul mayoral candidate. For now, it appears to be a three-way race among former party leader Song Young-gil, Rep. Park Ju-min and former lawmaker Kim Jin-ai. Former SMEs minister Park Young-sun will decide whether to join the race by Saturday afternoon.
