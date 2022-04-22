UN Chief to Meet Presidents Putin, Zelenskyy Next Week

Photo : KBS News

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Russia and Ukraine next week to meet their respective leaders.Deputy spokesperson for the secretary-general Eri Kaneko said Friday that Guterres will visit Moscow on Tuesday for talks with President Vladimir Putin.According to the UN and the Kremlin, the UN chief will also hold working-level talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Both sides said Guterres will be received by Putin but details of their meeting have yet to be disclosed.Guterres earlier urged a four-day pause in the fighting in Ukraine to allow for humanitarian aid corridors during the Orthodox Christian Holy Week, a call that has yet to be accepted.The secretary-general will also visit Ukraine on Thursday for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.He will also meet UN agency staff members to discuss expanding humanitarian support for the Ukrainian people.Guterres requested to meet with Putin and Zelenskyy in letters sent this week to the two countries' representative offices to the UN.