TWICE to Launch 3-Day Sellout Concert at Tokyo Dome

Written: 2022-04-23 13:51:08Updated: 2022-04-23 13:56:44

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop girl group TWICE will kick off a three-day concert at the Tokyo Dome stadium from Saturday.

The concert was originally scheduled for two days but thanks to fans' enthusiastic response, a third day was added, and tickets for all three days have been sold out, according to its agency JYP Entertainment.

JYP noted that TWICE is only the second female act in the history of the Tokyo Dome to hold a three-day concert, preceded by Japanese band AKB48.

The famous Tokyo landmark accommodates some 50-thousand spectators. Drawing a full house at Tokyo Dome is considered a dream for even Japanese artists.

TWICE's Sunday concert will be aired at movie theaters all over Japan in a live viewing event.

The group will be off to the U.S. next month for a concert at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on May 14 and 15 to become the first female K-pop act to perform at a North American stadium.
