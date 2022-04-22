New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 64,725

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell below 70-thousand with the continued slowdown of the omicron wave.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Sunday that 64-thousand-725 infections were reported during the previous day, including 36 from overseas. The total caseload came to 16-million-895-thousand-194.The daily tally fell by over ten-thousand from a day ago, remaining below 100-thousand for the fourth consecutive day. The figure marks the lowest for Sunday tallies in nine weeks.The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care is down 12 to 726, remaining in the 700s for the second consecutive day.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide fell slightly to 34-point-nine percent.Saturday saw 109 deaths from the virus, down 42 from a day ago. The death toll rose to 22-thousand-133, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.About 553-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home, down some six-thousand from a day ago.