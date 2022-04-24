COVID-19 Infectious Disease Level to be Lowered from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, the infectious disease level of COVID-19 will be downgraded from the highest Class One to Class Two.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Sunday, health authorities will make the adjustment from Monday.Under the new classification, the government will lift the seven-day self-quarantine requirement for infected people. Medical institutions are no longer required to immediately report COVID-19 cases to authorities.Infected patients will be allowed to receive treatment at local clinics and hospitals.However, the government decided to keep the existing requirements for four weeks before enforcing the revision in earnest so that clinics and hospitals will be able to make proper preparations.Starting Monday, the government will also allow food consumption at movie theaters and indoor sport facilities as well as public transportation like intercity trains and express buses.