Photo : YONHAP News

Park Young-sun, a former minister for smaller firms and startups, has decided not to run for the Seoul mayor post in the June 1 local elections.The ruling Democratic Party said on Saturday that the party asked Park to join a primary to pick the party's candidate for the post, but Park turned it down after deep consideration.The party's Seoul mayoral primary will now be a three-way race among former party chief Song Young-gil, Rep. Park Ju-min and Rep. Kim Jin-ae.The party plans to hold two rounds of votes in the form of public surveys between Tuesday and Saturday.It will narrow down the candidates to two in the first round and hold a debate between them before selecting the winner in the second round.