Politics

'Delegation Carries Yoon's Letter, Pushes for Meeting with Kishida'

Written: 2022-04-24 13:28:31Updated: 2022-04-24 19:27:27

Photo : YONHAP News

A delegation of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol is reportedly pushing for a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The delegation is set to depart for Japan on Sunday for a five-day trip for policy consultation with officials from the Japanese foreign ministry, legislature, business circles, media and the academia.

Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said on Sunday in a press briefing that the delegation is in coordination for a meeting with the Japanese prime minister, although she cannot confirm anything at the moment.

The delegation will reportedly meet with Kishida on Wednesday and is likely to convey a letter from Yoon to the Japanese prime minister.

An official from Yoon's camp told reporters on Sunday that the delegation would carry Yoon's letter, but the content of the letter cannot be confirmed.
