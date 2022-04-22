Yoon to Use Foreign Minister's Residence for Official Presidential Residence

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will use the foreign minister's residence in central Seoul for his official residence.Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said on Sunday in a press briefing that the foreign minister's residence has effectively been chosen for Yoon's residence in consideration of various factors including security and related costs.The spokesperson, however, denied media reports that the decision was made after Yoon's wife Kim Keon-hee visited the foreign minister's residence, saying that Kim made the visit after the decision was made.Yoon's transition team initially considered the official residence of the Army chief of staff for Yoon's residence, but shifted to the foreign minister's residence as the Army chief's home requires extensive remodeling.Yoon is expected to commute to the new presidential office in Yongsan central Seoul from his private home in southern Seoul for about a month after his inauguration while his official residence is being renovated.