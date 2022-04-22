Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Likely to Stage Massive Military Parade

Written: 2022-04-24 14:21:51Updated: 2022-04-24 19:26:55

N. Korea Likely to Stage Massive Military Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea was detected making final preparations for a massive military parade ahead of the 90th anniversary of its Korean People's Revolutionary Army on Monday.

According to government sources on Sunday, the South Korean military and intelligence authorities are closely watching the situation under judgement that the North is likely to stage a military parade involving about 20-thousand military personnel at the Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang at around 12 a.m. Monday.

About 250 pieces of equipment were reportedly mobilized for rehearsals, in which the North appeared to have displayed what it claims to be a new hypersonic missile, as well as a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile and a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

In particular, two floating bridges were reportedly built from the Kim Il-sung Square located on the west bank of the Taedong River to the Juche Tower located on the other side of the river. It is the first time that floating bridges were built over the river for a military parade.

North Korea is expected to showcase its new weapons and missiles in the planned military parade in a show of force.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >