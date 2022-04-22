Menu Content

S. Korea, US Hold High-level Talks on Aviation Security

Written: 2022-04-24 14:31:47Updated: 2022-04-24 14:44:59

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States held high-level talks on aviation security and agreed to enhance cooperation to prepare for the recovery in air travel amid a slowdown due to COVID-19.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Sunday that the ministry and the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reached the agreement in a tenth round of meetings on aviation security held on Thursday and Friday.

In the video-linked meeting, the two sides agreed to improve and enhance the performance certification and credibility of aviation security devices in order to prevent terrorism against flights and airports.

To that end, the two sides signed a letter of intent that lays out specific ways for cooperation.

The ministry and the TSA also agreed to seek regular exchanges of their staff.
