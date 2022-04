Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in will hold a meeting with reporters on Monday afternoon at the presidential office.With about ten days left until the end of his term, Moon is expected to reveal his thoughts about major issues and state management for the past five years.In particular, attention is being drawn on whether the president will disclose his position on reforms of the prosecution and whether he will accept the resignation of Prosecutor General Kim O-soo.He may also comment on inter-Korean relations or the issue of granting a presidential pardon for imprisoned former President Lee Myung-bak.The planned meeting with reporters is likely to be the last before Moon's retirement.