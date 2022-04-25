Disease Level of COVID-19 Eased, Eating in Cinema, Public Transport Allowed

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, the infectious disease level of COVID-19 is downgraded from the highest Class One to Class Two amid the continued slowdown of the omicron wave.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Sunday, health authorities will downgrade COVID-19 by one notch to the second highest Level Two in the country's four-tier infectious disease classification system from Monday.Under the new classification, the government will lift the seven-day self-quarantine requirement for infected people. Medical institutions are no longer required to immediately report COVID-19 cases to authorities.Infected patients will be allowed to receive treatment at local clinics and hospitals.However, the government will keep the existing requirements for four weeks before enforcing the revision in earnest so that clinics and hospitals will be able to make proper preparations.Starting Monday, the government will also allow food consumption at movie theaters and indoor sport facilities as well as on public transportation like intercity trains and express buses.Department stores and supermarkets will be able to offer food samples to customers. However, eating will remain banned on city buses and shuttle buses as before.Vaccination of a second COVID-19 booster shot for people aged 60 and older, who made reservations via official Web site(ncrv.kdca.go.kr), will also begin on Monday. Vaccination for the same age group applying for left-over second booster shots already started on April 14. Those eligible can get their fourth dose four months after their third shot.