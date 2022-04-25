PPP to Review Prosecution Reform Bill at Supreme Council Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) will review the controversial prosecution reform bill during a Supreme Council meeting on Monday.Last week, the PPP and the ruling Democratic Party agreed to accept a proposal by the parliamentary speaker on the reform bills that would strip the prosecution of its investigative powers.PPP Chair Lee Jun-seok, however, said on Sunday in a posting on his social media that although the agreement passed at the plenary meeting of party members, it is hard to push for the legislation when there is serious contrariety in the bills. He said it is not a matter that can be handled within a week.Lee said that he collected opinions from legal experts on the bills over the weekend, and concerns raised by Justice Minister nominee Han Dong-hoon and other prosecutors seemed legitimate.The PPP chief called for a public hearing involving legal experts and investigators before pushing forward the legislation.