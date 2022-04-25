Menu Content

Politics

Parliament to Hold Confirmation Hearing for PM Nominee amid Postponement Appeals

Written: 2022-04-25 08:37:17Updated: 2022-04-25 10:02:25

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is set to hold a confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo on Monday.

The two-day hearing, however, may not take place as planned with both the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the minor opposition Justice Party calling for a postponement on Sunday, citing insufficient materials to verify the nominee.

Eight lawmakers from the two parties, who are on the parliamentary special committee for Han's confirmation hearing, said in a news conference that it's impossible to hold the hearing normally due to a lack of materials that are essential to verify the qualifications of the nominee.

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) criticized the two parties for asking for a delay just a day before the hearing.

The DP and the Justice Party plan to boycott the hearing if the PPP rejects the request for a postponement.
