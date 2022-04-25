N. Korea Appears to Have Not Staged Military Parade Yet

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly not staged a military parade yet to mark the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army, which falls on Monday.According to the South Korean military, the North was widely expected to hold a military parade at 12 a.m. Monday at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, but the event was not yet held.There was no mention of the military parade in the Monday editions of the North Korean state media such as the Korean Central News Agency and the Rodong Sinmun.They carried editorials or articles on events related to the anniversary, but did not make any reports on the military parade.Amid speculations that the event may have been delayed due to adverse weather conditions, the South Korean military and intelligence authorities are reportedly analyzing the possible causes of the delay.The North was expected to stage a massive military parade involving about 20-thousand military personnel at around 12 a.m. on Monday.