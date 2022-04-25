Yoon's Delegation Arrives in Japan for Policy Consultations

Photo : YONHAP News

A delegation sent by President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has arrived in Japan for policy consultations with Japanese officials.The seven-member delegation arrived at Narita International Airport on Sunday afternoon, carrying a letter from Yoon outlining his vision for Korea-Japan relations.The delegation, headed by Rep. Chung Jin-suk of Yoon's People Power Party, is also seeking a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.Upon arrival, the chief delegate told reporters that he thinks Yoon's letter carries his expectations for new relations with Japan and his expectations for positive responses from Japan.Asked if the meeting with Kishida will be held on Wednesday, Chung said the delegation is awaiting a reply.The delegation has reportedly been seeking meetings with former Japanese prime ministers Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga as well during the trip.