Politics

White House NSC Official in Seoul Coordinating Yoon-Biden Summit

Written: 2022-04-25 09:41:22Updated: 2022-04-25 10:19:15

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior White House official is reportedly visiting South Korea to prepare for a summit between incoming President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden next month.

According to sources from Yoon's camp on Sunday, Edgard Kagan, Senior Director for East Asia and Oceania at the National Security Council(NSC), has been visiting South Korea since the weekend as part of a U.S. advance team.

Kagan, who is in charge of South Korea and Japan at the NSC, will reportedly meet with senior officials from Yoon's transition committee during the trip to coordinate details of the summit.

The visit by the senior official in charge of the Biden administration's Indo-Pacific policy raises expectations that Biden's trip to Seoul will produce a substantive outcome.

Meanwhile, the U.S. advance team, which arrived in South Korea on Friday, is reportedly visiting possible venues for the summit, with the Ministry of National Defense Convention Center in the defense ministry compound emerging as a likely place.

The first Yoon-Biden summit is presumed to be scheduled to be held in Seoul on May 21.
