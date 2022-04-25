New COVID-19 Cases Plunge to 34,370

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell to the 30-thousands for the first time in 76 days amid the continued slowdown of the pandemic.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that 34-thousand-370 infections were reported during the previous day, including 31 from overseas. The total caseload came to 16-million-929-thousand-564.The daily tally nearly halved from a day ago to fall to the 30-thousands for the first time since February 8. The figure remained below 100-thousand for the fifth consecutive day.With the continued drop in infections, the government downgraded the disease level of COVID-19 from the highest Class One to Class Two. From Monday, food consumption will also be allowed at movie theaters and indoor sport facilities as well as on public transportation like intercity trains and express buses.The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care is down 58 to 668, falling to the 600s for the first time in 57 days.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide stands at 35-point-six percent.Sunday saw 110 deaths from the virus, raising the death toll to 22-thousand-243. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.About 510-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home, down 43-thousand from a day ago.