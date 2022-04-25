S. Korea's Monthly Exports of Instant Noodles Top $70 Million for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's monthly exports of instant noodles, or ramyeon, surpassed 70 million dollars for the first time in March.According to the Korea Customs Service and industry sources on Monday, the value of outbound shipments of ramyeon recorded 71-point-58 million U.S. dollars last month, up 20 percent from a year earlier.From a month ago, ramyeon exports soared 35-point-eight percent.It marks the first time that the country's monthly exports of the item exceeded 70 million dollars. The previous record was 66-point-six million dollars set in December last year.Industry pundits attribute the rise in overseas demand to the growing popularity of Korean pop culture driven by music as well as film and television. They specifically noted the effect of the Oscar-winning film "Parasite" as many K-pop fans have shown interest in the "jjapaguri" instant noodle concoction featured in the film.