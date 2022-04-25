Yoon Urges Political Circle to Ponder, Gather Wisdom on Disputed Prosecution Bill Proposal

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has called on the political circle to ponder deeply and gather wisdom on what must be done to guard the value of the Constitution and protect the people’s lives.Yoon’s spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said Yoon made the call with regard to rival parties agreeing to accept a proposal by the parliamentary speaker containing mediated revisions to bills stripping the prosecution's investigative power.Asked if such a call by Yoon means he is reluctant to accept the mediatory proposal, Bae only said the president-elect is closely watching related discussions in parliament.Bae went on to say that the transition team believes that the ruling Democratic Party(DP) is aware of the public’s concerns over the reform bills while stressing that politics cannot beat the people.Bae’s remarks come as the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) will review the controversial bills during a Supreme Council meeting on Monday.Earlier on Sunday, PPP Chair Lee Jun-seok said that although the PPP reached an agreement with the DP last week on the mediatory proposal, it is hard to push for the legislation when there is serious contrariety in the bills, adding that it is not a matter that can be handled within a week.