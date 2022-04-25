S. Korean Marine Who Attempted to Enter Ukraine Arrested upon Arrival

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean marine who had departed for Poland without permission in order to enter Ukraine last month has been arrested.The South Korean Marine Corps said its investigators arrested the private first class on Monday upon his arrival in the nation.The Corps said it will question the soldier on how he came to desert his military service and strictly handle his case in accordance with all relevant laws and regulations.The marine left for Warsaw from Incheon International Airport on March 21 while on leave. His action is considered to be a desertion of military service as active-duty service members must secure permission if they want to go abroad while on leave.The marine came to be holed up in the Polish Border Guard outpost after his attempt to enter Ukraine from Poland failed. His whereabouts then became unknown after he left the building on March 23.The military and the foreign ministry were ultimately able to track down the marine and persuade him to come home.